Suella Braverman Admits Forwarding Emails To Personal Phone Six Times

Home secretary Suella Braverman. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Suella Braverman has admitted that she sent official documents from her government email to her personal address on six occasions.

The home secretary made the admission as she outlined the breach of the ministerial code which triggered her resignation under Liz Truss.

Braverman leaked Truss’s proposals for a “growth visa” to lure highly-skilled migrants to Britain.

She was forced to resign before being controversially reappointed just six days later by Rishi Sunak - who she had backed for the Tory leadership.

In a letter to the Commons home affairs select committee’s chairwoman Dame Diana Johnson, Braverman apologised for the breach.

But, according to her letter, Braverman emailed official government documents from her personal phone six times in less than two months before she resigned as home secretary.

She said that was on occasions when she was conducting meetings virtually or “related to public lines to take in interviews”.

“None of the documents in question concerned national security, intelligence agency or cyber security matters, and did not pose any risk to national security,” she said.

“None of the documents were classified as SECRET or TOP SECRET.”

Braverman said the home office review “confirmed that I had never used my government email to send any information to external recipients outside of government”.

Other than on October 19, the event which triggered her resignation, “I have not used my personal email account to send official home office documents to other people outside of government”.

Braverman also said she apologised to Rishi Sunak when she was reappointed as home secretary after he entered No.10.

However, she is fighting to hold on to her job after a number of allegations ranging from leaks to her handling of the migrant crisis.

Lib Dem MP Wendy Chamberlain said: “This was not a one-off error, the home secretary has admitted breaking the rules on an industrial scale.

“If the home secretary wants to maintain even a shred of her dignity and credibility, she must resign now and apologise for her violations of the public’s trust.”

On Monday morning, the prime minister’s official spokesman said that Sunak had full confidence in Braverman.

He said that the home secretary has now set out a “detailed account” and had “apologised”.

“She has provided a detailed account around those issues, both the individual issue of forwarding that email and a further investigation,” he said.

“I think she has set out in quite a lot of detail what has happened and the mitigations that have been taken.

“Clearly, as she makes clear, she made an error of judgment, she recognises that the approach she took was not right and it is for those reasons that she felt it was right to resign, and obviously she has apologised, both to the prime minister, the MP involved, and she has set out a detailed letter to the committee today.”

Braverman is due to appear in the House of Commons later on Monday when she is expected to take questions on the matter, as well as on the issues at the Manston migrant processing centre.