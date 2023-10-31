Suella Braverman Accused Of 'Dangerous Rhetoric' For Pro-Palestine 'Hate Marches' Claim

Suella Braverman via Associated Press

Suella Braverman has been condemned for her “dangerous rhetoric” after contending thousands of people protesting in support of Palestine were taking part in “hate marches”.

The home secretary told broadcasters that demonstrators taking to the streets in support of a ceasefire in Gaza had “chanted for the erasure of Israel from the map”.

Advertisement

She added that she “will not hesitate to act” in changing the law surrounding protests “if there is a need”. Braverman has a history of using inflammatory language, previously describing the arrival of refugees as an “invasion”,

“We’ve seen now tens of thousands of people take to the streets following the massacre of Jewish people, the single largest loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust, chanting for the erasure of Israel from the map,” she said.

“To my mind there is only one way to describe those marches: they are hate marches.”

Estimates suggest 100,000 people took part in each of the two marches taking place over the last two weekends in London.

Thousands more have taken part in protests in other cities in the UK, including in Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Belfast.

Advertisement

Akiko Hart, the interim director of the human rights organisation Liberty, said on BBC Newsnight that Braverman was guilty of “inflammatory and dangerous rhetoric”, and a “real failure of leadership in many ways at a time when what is needed is thought and care and scrutiny”.

On Sky News, ex-home office adviser Nimco Ali labelled Braverman’s comments “reckless”, adding: “To call 100,000 people all ‘hate marchers’, I think that is dangerous.”

"[It was] inflammatory and dangerous rhetoric."



The Interim Director of Liberty, Akiko Hart, says the Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, showed a "failure of leadership" after branding pro-Palestine marches as 'hate marches'.#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/ofs2rUtclC — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) October 30, 2023

Words matter. @SuellaBraverman needs to dial down the rhetoric.



At a time of tension & distress the Home Secretary has a responsibility to calm things down.



Her “hate marches” phrase does neither.



Just like her “invasion” comment, she fuels division and anger. Appalling. — Danny Shaw (@DannyShawNews) October 30, 2023

"The woman is actually quite reckless."



Campaigner and former Home Office adviser, Nimco Ali on Suella Braverman's choice of language.



"To call 100,000 people all 'hate marchers', I think that is dangerous."



Listen below.#PoliticsHub https://t.co/GlTNasud7Q



📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/4gHuK9dFZg — Politics Hub with Sophy Ridge (@SkyPoliticsHub) October 30, 2023

Advertisement

Just 5 arrests in a crowd of hundreds of thousands, fewer than the average football match.

COBRA should be for serious work, not Suella Braverman's latest stunt to create headlines.



Emergency Cobra meeting to address ‘accelerated’ terror threat in UKhttps://t.co/q4UTeOzUHy — Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) October 30, 2023

Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “The home secretary has a responsibility to make it easier for the police to tackle hate crime and extremism while reassuring different communities who are deeply distressed by events in the Middle East not to use rhetoric carelessly in a way that makes the job of the police much harder.

“Anti-Semitic and Islamophobic hate crime and the glorification of terrorism need to face the full force of the law. At the same time work is needed to rebuild community cohesion, to recognise the distress people are feeling about the Hamas attacks and the humanitarian emergency in Gaza, and to pull communities together at this difficult time.”