Suella Braverman Sacked As Home Secretary By Rishi Sunak As Reshuffle Begins

Suella Braverman has been sacked as home secretary by Rishi Sunak, following a series of inflammatory remarks ahead of protests in London at the weekend.

The prime minister made the move as he began a cabinet reshuffle on Monday morning.

James Cleverly has been moved from foreign secretary to replace Braverman at the the Home Office.

And in a shock move, David Cameron has been appointed foreign secretary with a seat in the Lords.

Braverman said after being fired: “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as home secretary. I will have more to say in due course.”

In an article for The Times last week, Braverman said the police were guilty of having a left-wing bias.

But Downing Street revealed she did not clear the text with No.10 before it was published, exposing a rift at the top of government between Braverman and the PM.

On Saturday a far-right group clashed with police at the Cenotaph war memorial, while a pro-Palestinian march took place in a different part of the city.

Braverman, who is seen as likely future Tory leadership candidate, has made a habit of provoking controversy.

She recently also described homelessness as a lifestyle choice, warned of a “hurricane” of migrants and said being gay or a woman was not enough to qualify for asylum.

It is the second time Braverman has been sacked as home secretary, having been removed from the post by Liz Truss before getting the job back under Sunak.

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said Braverman was “never fit to be home secretary” but “Sunak knew this and he still appointed her”.