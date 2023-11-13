James Cleverly Has Been Made Home Secretary Following Suella Braverman's Sacking

James Cleverly standing alongside Suella Braverman at the Cenotaph yesterday. WPA Pool via Getty Images

James Cleverly has replaced Suella Braverman as home secretary.

Rishi Sunak moved him from the Foreign Office as part of a wide-ranging cabinet reshuffle.

Braverman was first to be axed as the prime minister finally lost patience with her following a string of controversies.

Ironically, Cleverly and Braverman stood next to each other yesterday at the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

In an extraordinary move, Cleverly has been replaced as foreign secretary by former prime minister David Cameron.

His appointment is a major surprise, not least because Sunak used his Conservative Party conference speech last month to criticise the last 30 years of British political leadership.

Pat McFadden Labour’s national campaign coordinator, said: “A few weeks ago Rishi Sunak said David Cameron was part of a failed status quo, now he’s bringing him back as his life raft.

“This puts to bed the Prime Minister’s laughable claim to offer change from 13 years of Tory failure.”

Sunak has been planning a reshuffle for months, but brought it forward in order to remove Braverman from cabinet.

That followed her openly defying the PM to publish an article in The Times last week in which she accused the police of showing left-wing bias.

She had also infuriated her colleagues by describing homelessness as a “lifestyle choice” last week.