Suella Braverman Says London Is Being 'Polluted' By Pro-Palestine Marches

Suella Braverman stands at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday. WPA Pool via Getty Images

Suella Braverman has said “the streets of London are being polluted” every weekend by pro-Palestine marches.

The home secretary said “sick, inflammatory and, in some cases, clearly criminal chants, placards and paraphernalia” were on display at yesterday’s demo.

And she said “further action is necessary” to deal with the problem.

Braverman’s comments, in a post on Twitter (formerly X), come amid speculation that she is on the brink of losing her job over an article in The Times in which she accused the police of having a left-wing bias.

It later emerged that Rishi Sunak had not approved the piece before it appeared, leading to calls for him to dump her.

Braverman, who has previously described the pro-Palestine demos as “hate marches”, thanked the police for their “professionalism in the face of violence and aggression” from those on the march as well as right-wing “counter protesters” who clashed with officers near the Cenotaph.

But she reserved her most outspoken criticism for those taking part in the main demo calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

The home secretary said: “The sick, inflammatory and, in some cases, clearly criminal chants, placards and paraphernalia openly on display at the march mark a new low.

“Antisemitism and other forms of racism together with the valorising of terrorism on such a scale is deeply troubling.

“This can’t go on. Week by week, the streets of London are being polluted by hate, violence, and antisemitism.

“Members of the public are being mobbed and intimidated. Jewish people in particular feel threatened. Further action is necessary.”

This can’t go on. Week by week, the streets of London are being polluted by hate, violence, and antisemitism. Members of the public are being mobbed and intimidated. Jewish people in particular feel threatened. Further action is necessary. 3/3 — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) November 12, 2023

The Metropolitan Police today appealed to the public for help in identifying some of those involved in yesterday’s march.

Following today's pro-Palestinian demonstration we're looking to identifying individuals in the thread below.

Anyone who can help us identify this person should call 101, giving reference 1235186/23.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 pic.twitter.com/7JzXWlF6gi — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 11, 2023

Do you recognise this woman?



Officers are today releasing this image following an anti-semitic hate crime at Victoria Station yesterday, 11 November. pic.twitter.com/ShmR0VfNkl — British Transport Police (@BTP) November 12, 2023

APPEAL: Officers leading a hate crime investigation following yesterday's pro-Palestinian demonstration want to identify this man.



If you can help, please call 101 providing the reference 5122643/23. pic.twitter.com/X94ucUGhNE — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 12, 2023

Police made a total of 145 arrests in connection with the Pro-Palestine march and the counter-protest by right-wingers. Seven people have so far been charged.

