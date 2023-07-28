'Shameful' Suella Braverman Buys Tents To House Asylum Seekers

The Manston processing centre, in the grounds of a former army barracks, a number of temporary marquees were erected last year. Dan Kitwood via Getty Images

Suella Braverman is facing a backlash over plans to house asylum seekers in tents as part of the government’s “deeply racist” migration policies.

The Times reported the home secretary is working on contingency plans to use marquees if, as expected, there is a rise in the number of people arriving across the English channel by small boats.

Advertisement

Tents have reportedly been ordered to be deployed next month on disused military bases, housing up to 2,000 people.

According to the newspaper, a source said “some in government” likened the accommodation to concentration camps.

But a Home Office source said: “There’s nothing wrong with this kind of temporary accommodation when needed. Other countries do use it as well.”

Excl: Home Office has bought marquees to accommodate up to 2,000 migrants on disused military sites by end of August.



Separately, some of the 46 migrants at the former RAF base at Wethersfield have been diagnosed with scabies, tuberculosis and scurvy. https://t.co/xt0xZ3FogW — Matt Dathan (@matt_dathan) July 28, 2023

Advertisement

Last year, the Home Office erected a number of temporary marquees at the Manston processing centre, in the grounds of a former army barracks.

The Guardian reported Home Office saying people slept on mats on the floor in overcrowded conditions and were shut up without access to fresh air.

A refugee charity accused the home secretary of trying to “demonise people seeking asylum”.

Chief executive of Refugee Action, Tim Naor Hilton, said: “This is yet another way the government has developed to demonise people seeking asylum, which is rooted in its deeply racist approach to refugee protection.

“It really shouldn’t be too much to ask that people who have fled violence, torture and persecution have their claims assessed quickly and justly and are housed in safe homes in our communities.”

Labour MP Diane Abbott said: “Braverman wants to house asylum seekers in marquees regardless of any health and safety considerations. Shameful.”

Advertisement

The government has pledged to stop overcrowded dinghies making the journey from northern France to the UK.

More than 45,000 people arrived in Britain across the Channel in 2022, and several died in the attempt.

The courts have ruled the plan to deport refugees to Rwanda is unlawful.

A government spokesperson said: “We have been clear that the use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable, there are currently more than 51,000 asylum seekers in hotels costing the UK taxpayer £6 million a day.

“We continue to work across Government and with local authorities to look at a range of accommodation options.

“Accommodation offered to asylum seekers, on a no-choice basis, meets our legal and contractual requirements.”