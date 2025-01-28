Suella Braverman Has A Very Bizarre Take On Starmer's Relationship With Trump

Suella Braverman speaking at the Heritage Foundation The Heritage Foundation

Suella Braverman just claimed Keir Starmer “could not be more at odds” with Donald Trump – even though the US president praised his UK counterpart at the weekend.

Trump told reporters on Saturday that he thought Starmer “is a very good person and I think he’s done a very good job thus far”, adding: “I like him a lot.”

Advertisement

He then called the UK prime minister on Sunday, and they both “stressed the importance of the close and warm ties” between their countries, according to No.10.

But, according to the Conservative MP and former home secretary, the special UK-US relationship now “lies in tatters” because of the current Labour PM.

Speaking at the right-wing US think tank, The Heritage Foundation, on Tuesday, Braverman said: “Our prime minister could not be more at odds with your president.”

Advertisement

She said that while “smart” leaders of the world choose to work with Trump, “Starmer turns away”.

The PM has previously been critical of controversial leader, but once it looked likely that they would both be in office at the same time, the whole of the UK government refused to insult him in public.

However, according to Braverman, there is no trans-Atlantic bond now.

She said: “No wonder this relationship lies in tatters, all thanks to Keir Starmer and his weak, globalist, establishment first, Britain last policies.”

Braverman claimed: “Under Keir Starmer, the UK is now more likely than ever to worship at the altar of punitive net zero policies, bend the knee at the cross of a distorted notion of human rights and submit to the will of supranational institutions rather than sticking up for the UK’s national security and long-term allies.”

Advertisement

Despite acknowledging that Britain has “an electoral system, democracy and the rule of law”, Braverman said “freedom is in crisis in the UK”.

“Look under the surface and our liberties are being shaken to the core,” the backbencher said. “Because in the UK, we are in our own battle. A battle for courage and common sense.

“Fighting against the forces of appeasement and progressivism.”

Pointing to Trump’s place on the world stage compared to the UK, Braverman said: “It’s now time for us in the UK to look enviously from the outside in, from the doghouse.”

Advertisement

The Tory MP also echoed Trump himself by saying it was time to “make Britain great again” – a take on the president’s famous “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Braverman then said the West was caught in “a choice between authoritarianism on one hand and democracy on the other”.

Bizarrely, she added that she “wasn’t sure which side was going to win” until Trump’s inauguration last Monday – even though the US president was elected in November.

Advertisement

The Conservative even questioned if “the UK was going to be the first Islamist nation with nuclear weapons” in her speech, asking: “What happens if the UK falls into the hands of Muslim fundamentalism, our legal system gets substituted by Sharia Law and our nuclear capabilities vest in a regime not too dissimilar to that of Iran today?”

She added: “Regardless of whether one thinks this is a realistic outcome, which I do not, should we not have the courage to ask these questions?”

Braverman was delivering the Margaret Thatcher freedom lecture for 2025, following in the footsteps of Liz Truss who issued the address for the Heritage Foundation back in 2023.

Advertisement

Braverman also tried to run for Tory leadership but she pulled out before the contest even started, claiming: “I’ve been branded mad, bad and dangerous.”