Suki Waterhouse Gets Candid About The Aftermath Of Her 'Dark And Difficult' Split From Bradley Cooper

Suki Waterhouse on stage last year Erika Goldring via Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse has reflected on the fall-out from her split with Bradley Cooper.

In the early years of her celebrity, Suki and Bradley dated for around two years, before going their separate ways in around 2015.

During a new interview with British Vogue, the singer and actor admitted that putting the relationship behind her was not an easy process.

Advertisement

“I really will say that I’m pretty strong at this point, but when something very public happens to you and the story behind it is dark and difficult, and you’re actually not doing well, and you can’t explain yourself to the world, that’s very isolating and disorientating,” she explained.

“It probably has taken a decade to work myself out and actually be able to have this expansion in my life.”

Suki Waterhouse and Bradley Cooper in London back in 2014 Richard Young/Shutterstock

A decade ago, Suki added, she “wouldn’t have believed” it if someone told her how far she’d have come in terms of moving on.

Advertisement

The British star is the magazine’s latest cover star, appearing in a photo-shoot alongside her newborn daughter, whose name she has not disclosed.

Suki is now in a relationship with fellow Brit Robert Pattinson, and during her British Vogue interview, spoke about how both she and the former Twilight star are adapting to parenthood.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson at last year's Met Gala Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Back in April, Suki finally confirmed long-held rumours that she and Robert had welcomed their first child in a heartfelt Instagram post, describing the new addition to her family as her “angel”.

Read Suki Waterhouse’s full interview in the August issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday 16 July.