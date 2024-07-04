Suki Waterhouse Hits Back At Criticism For Playing Coachella 6 Weeks After Giving Birth

Suki Waterhouse Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse has no time for the internet critics who blasted her for performing at Coachella in April just six weeks after giving birth.

In an interview with British Vogue for their August cover story, the singer got candid about the scrutiny she’s faced since becoming a new mum.

“Every mum’s morality is in question so much, not just from yourself, but from society,” Waterhouse said. “Everyone’s projecting something onto you. That’s an insane thing.”

Suki and her fiancé, actor Robert Pattinson, welcomed a daughter in March, and she acknowledged to Vogue that she had doubts about hitting the stage so soon after giving birth.

“Like, honestly, of course [I was thinking]: ‘Holy shit, how is this going to work, is this even going to be possible?’” she told the magazine.

She then recalled hyping herself up before the big event: “You just have to go, ‘This is what we’re doing, this is what we’re about and fuck what anyone else thinks.’”

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse started dating in 2018 and got engaged in December 2023. ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Elsewhere in the interview, Suki explained that the arrival of their baby girl didn’t come as a surprise since it was “really planned.”

“One day we looked at each other and said, ‘Well, this is as ready as we’re going to be,’” she recalled of the couple’s decision to start a family together.

Suki gushed to British Vogue that the Twilight star is “the dad I could have hoped for. I mean, a dad and his daughter? It’s an actual love story.”

Last month, Robert did some gushing of his own while opening up about their little one.

“She’s so cute,” he said at a Dior fashion show in Paris in a clip shared on social media. “You know, I’m amazed by how quickly their personality comes. So even at three months, I’m like, ‘Oh, I can kinda see who she is already.’”