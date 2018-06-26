EDITION
    26/06/2018 13:10 BST

    Summer 2018 Shopping Guide: Take Inspiration From Wimbledon And Dazzle In A White Dress

    Wimbledon ready for less than £50 🎾🎾🎾

    Wimbledon always reminds us just how great all-white outfits can look.

    Players are required to wear a full white strip to the All England Club in keeping with tradition, and many celebs in the audience seem to take inspiration from the outfits on court in their choice of colour too.

    LEON NEAL via Getty Images
    Serena Williams (L) and Venus Williams (R) win the women's doubles final on the thirteenth day of the 2016 Wimbledon Championships.

    Whether or not you’re attending Wimbledon this year, a clean cut white dress not only feels fresh in the sweltering weather, but it’s also versatile enough to wear to work or a picnic (if you dare).

    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Pippa Middleton in Étoile Isabel Marant at Wimbledon on 14 July 2017.

    Here are some white day dresses to get you started and they’re all under £50:

    • Mango
      Openwork Cotton Dress, size 8-12 available, £19.99, Mango
    • M&S
      Linen Blend Bardot Midi DressPrice, size 18-32 available, £45, M&S
    • ASOS
      Tall Off Shoulder Linen Mini Dress With Belt Detail, size 4-18 available, £35, ASOS
    • Pretty Little Thing
      White Lace Frill Hem Midi Dress, size 4-16 available, £28, Pretty Little Thing
    • Missguided
      White Satin Crepe Back Strappy Cowl Shift Dress, size 10-16 available, £20, Missguided
    • Pretty Little Thing
      White Wrap Sleeve Maxi Dress, size 4-16 available, £25, Pretty Little Thing

    Conversations