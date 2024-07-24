Rishi Sunak Gets A Wave Of Audible Responses In PMQs After Alluding To His Historic Election Defeat

Rishi Sunak poked fun at himself at PMQs BBC One

Rishi Sunak sparked a reaction from his parliamentary colleagues when he poked fun at himself in PMQs today.

The former prime minister sent good luck wishes to Team GB ahead of the Paris Olympics, saying: “I’ve no doubt that after years of training focus and dedication, they will bring back many gold medals.

Advertisement

“Although – to be honest, I’m probably not the first person they’ll want to hear advice from on how to win.”

A wave of laughter followed, which soon descended into a chorus of “awh”s – and yet more laughter.

The former PM led his party through a historic defeat earlier this month, returning to parliament with just 121 seats after a gaffe-ridden campaign.

Sunak is stepping down as the Tory Party leader in November, and several of the party’s big names are expected to put themselves forward.

James Cleverly, the shadow home secretary, has already thrown his hat into the ring.

🚨 NEW: Rishi Sunak opens PMQs: "Good luck olympians, although, to be honest, I’m probably not the first person they’d want to hear advice from on how to win" pic.twitter.com/4lorkO81G7 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 24, 2024

Advertisement

Starmer also got quite the response from the Tory benches today – but his was significantly less sympathetic.

Pressed over the funds for the carer allowance, by the Lib Dem leader Ed Davey, Starmer said: “We have a more severe crisis than we thought as we go through the books of the last 14 years.

“We must review the challenges –”

Starmer broke off amid a roar of disapproval from the Conservative benches, before adding: “I know they don’t like it.

“There was a reason the electorate rejected them so profoundly.”