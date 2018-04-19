How To Choose The Best Suncream For Kids And Babies

Now the sun is making an appearance it’s likely you’ll be spending much more time outside with your kids and so the annual struggle to get them slathered in suncream begins.

We asked Cancer Research UK and the British Skin Foundation what parents need to know to make sure they are getting the best sun protection for their children and babies.

How to choose the right suncream for your child.

Cancer research’s health expert, Sophia Lowes, says there are two things you should lookout for on the packaging:

1) SPF factor

SPF stands for sun protection factor and protects against UVB rays, which are responsible for sunburn and are linked to skin cancer. Dr Emma Wedgeworth, consultant dermatologist and British Skin Foundation spokesperson advises that “higher factors, for example SPF 30-50, should be chosen for children,” and says the absolute minimum SPF you should use on kids is 15.

For babies under six months old, Dr Wedgeworth says sun avoidance is generally advised. “Keep infants out of the direct sunlight at all times,” she says. If necessary you can use certain types of sunscreen on a baby under six months, but if you plan to use them regularly you should check out the ingredients. Suncreams fall into two categories: “Chemical sunscreens work by absorbing the sun’s rays so that UVB and UVA do not cause damage to the skin cells,” Dr Wedgeworth explains. “These products are not suitable for regular use on children under six months. Physical sunscreens are mainly zinc oxide or titanium dioxide. They may be used in infants if necessary, but in general behavioural changes and covering the skin are the best options.”

For babies aged six to 12 months, a chemical sunscreen may be used, although protective clothing should also be worn.