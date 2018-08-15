Superdrug Is Now Offering 'Botox' And Fillers On The High Street

But this hasn’t stopped senior medics warning it could lure vulnerable people into undergoing a potentially harmful procedure.

The pharmacy, which is the first to bring the service to shops, says it will be hiring nurses to undertake the cosmetic procedure and there will be strict regulations about who can have it.

Superdrug is about to bring Botox and fillers to the British high street for as little as £99 per session, but doctors are cautious that increased accessibility will make consumers view the treatment as casual as waxing.

Superdrug plans to roll out the in-house Botox service this week under the brand ‘Skin Renew’ starting in their store on the Strand in London, before becoming available nationwide.

Although customers will have to be over 25, undergo a telephone consultation with a qualified nurse, and complete a medical questionnaire before they are allowed anywhere near the needles, critics are concerned about what it means to move the procedures outside of a clinical setting.

Gerard Lambe, surgeon and spokesperson for the British Association of Aesthetic and Plastic Surgeons, said: “While Superdrug may be hiring medically trained nurses, it is crucial members of the public do not treat having Botox and dermal fillers as casual beauty treatments, like brow threading or waxing.

“Administering an injection of any kind is a very serious procedure and requires an experienced and qualified health professional.”

The concerns are similar to those that have arisen around ‘Botox parties’ in the UK where people hire people to come to their homes or other domestic settings and administer fillers: often under the influence of alcohol.

Lambe said: “All kinds of risks can arise, from infection to incorrectly applied needle placement over delicate facial muscles - which can lead to paralysis.”

Dr Jane Leonard, who works at a clinic on Harley Street, recently told HuffPost UK she recently saw a 23-year-old woman who was suffering complications from a filler: she’d developed an abscess on her face which had become infected. “She was injected by a beautician at a party, but it went wrong,” says Leonard.