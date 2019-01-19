Superdrug Introduces New Mental Health Checks Before In-Store Botox

Superdrug has introduced new mental health checks for customers wishing to undergo Botox in stores after experts raised concerns over the service.

The high street pharmacy launched in-house Botox injections in London last August starting from £99 and has since been extending the service across in-store consultation rooms nationally.

Since the launch, customers wishing to undergo Botox have been required to have a consultation with a qualified nurse. But NHS medical director Professor Stephen Powis wrote to Superdrug asking it to do more to protect people against body image pressures.

Prospective customers will now receive an extended hour-long consultation and nurses have been trained to specifically ask questions related to body image and body dysmorphia disorder.

[Read More: Inside Britain’s Botox Parties]