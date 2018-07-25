Superfast internet might seem like a minimum requirement in the UK but many shy away from it due to the fact that it’s still really expensive. In an effort to get more of us choosing faster internet then it looks as though prices could finally be coming down.

Openreach, the company which manages much of the UK’s internet infrastructure, has announced that it is cutting the wholesale price of its superfast broadband.

This is not a price cut for us as customers, instead it’s a cut in the price that Openreach is charging the ISPs that use its cables and exchange boxes.