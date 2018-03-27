Where To Find The Cheapest Easter Lamb, Hot Cross Buns And Prosecco For Easter Sunday

If you want to save money on your Easter lunch this week, head down to Lidl, where you can feed your family for just £2.94 per head.

The budget supermarket came out top in Good Housekeeping’s annual Easter shopping basket price index, because you can feed eight people Easter lunch, including a leg of lamb and two bottles of prosecco, for just £23.54.

Checking across the 10 major supermarkets, researchers tracked the price of seven Easter items to feed eight people for Easter lunch: a leg of lamb, potatoes, frozen peas, carrots, mint sauce, hot cross buns and prosecco. Aldi comes a close second at £23.65, with Morrisons rounding off the top three at £24.83.

The most expensive place to shop was Waitrose, where the contents of the Easter basket amounted to £37.99, with M&S and Iceland not far off at £37.83 and £36.68 respectively. The difference between the cheapest and most expensive supermarket is just under £15, at £14.45.

But if you want the cheapest Easter basket possible, head to multiple supermarkets for various products, totalling just £21.95 or £2.74 per head.