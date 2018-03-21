Waitrose's Avocado Easter Egg Is Selling Out Fast

It seems the nation’s love affair with avocado is still burning strong as Waitrose’s avocado-shaped Easter egg has sold out online and in many of its UK stores.

The £8 dark chocolate egg, which is the fasted-selling egg in the supermarket’s history, has been dubbed ‘fit for millennials’ - but seeing as we can’t buy them anymore, maybe we’ll finally have a shot at buying a house.

Elizabeth Sutcliffe, who has the dream job of being an Easter egg buyer at Waitrose, told HuffPost UK these eggs have been a “phenomenal hit”.

She added: “Although some of our branches may not have them in stock today, we are expecting the majority of shops to have some more in by the weekend, but avo-ficionados will need to be quick, as they are selling fast and we expect them all to be snapped up before Easter!”