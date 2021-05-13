Ian Forsyth via Getty Images A growing number of scientists have urged a new approach to quickly stamp out the rise in cases of the Indian variant.

Vaccinations could be targeted on areas showing spikes in Covid rates if government scientists propose the idea, Downing Street has said.

Asked if “surge” vaccinations could accompany “surge” testing in towns which have worrying increases in new variants, the prime minister’s official spokesperson said “all options” were being considered.

Scientific advisers on the advisory Sage committee were meeting on Thursday to reassess the sharp rise in cases of the so-called Indian variant of the virus.

The PM’s spokesperson said that there were no plans to reintroduced a regional system for covid restrictions but did not rule out localised action on vaccinations.

Put to him the idea of “surge” vaccinations for over-18s, he said: “We want to consider all options. We’re not going to rule anything out. We want to make sure we keep the public safe and keep our roadmap on track.”

“The meeting is happening with Sage today. And should they come out with any further updates on this variant originating in India and its epidemiology in the UK, then we will consider it.”

The Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisation (JCVI) is the independent body that advises policy on vaccine roll-out.

But a growing number of scientists have urged a new approach to quickly stamp out the rise in cases of the Indian variant, urging ministers to use stockpiles of Pfizer and other vaccines to target areas of concern.