Almost ten years after she first stepped onto the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ stage, Susan Boyle was back auditioning in front of Simon Cowell on Monday night.
OK, auditioning might be a stretch, but the Scottish singer did return to the US version of the talent show to take part in a Champions edition of ‘America’s Got Talent’, and immediately reminded everyone why she became such a huge star in the first place.
Asked if she saw herself as a champion, Susan said: “For those who, maybe, don’t have the confidence to do things, for those that don’t have a voice, the ones who people tend to ignore. I feel I’m a champion for them.”
She then floored Simon and his fellow judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Mel B with a stunning version of the Rolling Stones’ classic, ‘Wild Horses’, which impressed Mel so much that she ended up pressing her ‘Golden Buzzer’ for the 57-year-old star.
Mel told her: “I just want to say what an absolute honour and pleasure it is to be sitting here and listening to you. Your angelic voice and I want to be the woman who gives you something you deserve.”
Following a standing ovation, Simon added: “I can’t think of any other contestant who has defined this show better than if I’m being honest with you. You’re the one, you made a huge difference in a lot of people’s lives. I’m absolutely thrilled you’re here.”
Susan is now straight through to the show’s live final, which she is already being tipped to win.
Watch the full performance of Susan singing ‘Wild Horses’ in the video below.