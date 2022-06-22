Suspended Tory MP David Warburton Facing Probe By Parliament's Sleaze Watchdog

Tory MP David Warburton. UK Parliament via PA Media

Suspended Tory MP David Warburton is under investigation by Parliament’s sleaze watchdog.

The Somerton and Frome MP had the Conservative whip withdrawn earlier this year after a series of allegations relating to sexual harassment and cocaine use.

On Wednesday, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards said they had launched an investigation into separate allegations surrounding possible breaches of Commons lobbying rules and the register of interests.

Advertisement

The commissioner’s website says the investigation is into “paid advocacy”, “declaration of an interest” and registration of an interest under a category relating to “gifts, benefits and hospitality” from UK sources.

Meanwhile, parliament’s harassment watchdog, the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme, is probing claims made against Warburton by three women.

The Sunday Times also reported allegations that Warburton had taken cocaine and that he had failed to declare a £100,000 loan from a Russian businessman.

The married father-of-two previously denied the allegations, telling the Sunday Telegraph: “I have enormous amounts of defence, but unfortunately the way that things work means that doesn’t come out first.