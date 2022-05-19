Boris Johnson Told To Resign In Bid To Halt Westminster Sleaze Culture

Ed Davey accused the Tories of 'dragging their feet' over the latest allegation. Sky News

Boris Johnson has been blamed for enabling Westminster’s sleaze culture following the arrest of a Tory MP on suspicion of rape.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said the latest allegations were “utterly shocking” and there are some MPs “who are behaving outrageously” and “need to punished”.

The unnamed parliamentarian, who is in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault on Tuesday evening.

He has been asked to stay away from Westminster by the party as inquiries continue and has been released on bail.

The Tories have so far decided not to remove the party whip, meaning he can still sit as a Tory MP.

Davey said it “shouldn’t even be a question” that the whip is removed as he accused the Tories of “dragging their feet when one of their own has broken the law”.

He told Sky News: “I believe in the process of law, but in the meantime during these investigations, these extremely serious allegations, of course the whip should be removed.

“I can’t believe the Conservatives are yet again, dragging their feet when one of their own has broken the law.”

Alluding to the partygate scandal that has engulfed Downing Street, he added\; “This is becoming a theme. And maybe it’s because the prime minister breaks the law and lies about it and gets away with it.

“It’s a prime minister who has created a culture, particularly in the Conservative Party, and this is setting a very bad example for the country, for our young people.

“And the prime minister, frankly — you know I’ve called for him to resign — but I don’t believe he’s a decent person.

“He’s not a decent person to be the prime minister of our great country. And I think true patriots would want him to go.

“This whole culture, it rots from the top sometimes, a fish rots from his head, and if I think we got rid of the prime minister, it will be a big step forward to beginning to address some of these problems.”

Scotland Yard said the man was detained on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offences spanning seven years. He has also been accused of indecent assault, abuse of a position of trust and misconduct in a public office.

The Metropolitan Police said officers initially received a complaint about the MP in January 2020.