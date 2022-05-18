The first footage of Sir Kenneth Branagh in action as Boris Johnson for the new Sky drama This England has been unveiled – and it’s quite something to behold.

With the help of prosthetics and one very convincing wig, the Oscar-winning Shakespearean actor has been transformed into the PM for a new show that centres around Johnson’s first few months as leader.

According to a Sky synopsis: “The drama takes us inside the halls of power, as Johnson grapples with Covid-19, Brexit, and a controversial personal and political life.

“The events in government are interwoven with stories from around the UK, from the experts and scientists racing against time to understand the virus; the doctors, nurses and care-home workers on the frontline working tirelessly and heroically to contain and overcome it; and ordinary people whose lives were thrown into turmoil.”

Sir Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson in This England Sky

One newly-released photo from the set sees Sir Kenneth in character speaking to members of the press during a public appearance, while in another, he walks arm in arm with Carrie Johnson, portrayed by Ophelia Lovibond.

Meanwhile, the drama will also feature Andrew Buchan as then-health secretary Matt Hancock.

Johnson speaks to members of the press in This England Sky

Former health secretary Matt Hancock as depicted in This England Sky