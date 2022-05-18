The first footage of Sir Kenneth Branagh in action as Boris Johnson for the new Sky drama This England has been unveiled – and it’s quite something to behold.
With the help of prosthetics and one very convincing wig, the Oscar-winning Shakespearean actor has been transformed into the PM for a new show that centres around Johnson’s first few months as leader.
According to a Sky synopsis: “The drama takes us inside the halls of power, as Johnson grapples with Covid-19, Brexit, and a controversial personal and political life.
“The events in government are interwoven with stories from around the UK, from the experts and scientists racing against time to understand the virus; the doctors, nurses and care-home workers on the frontline working tirelessly and heroically to contain and overcome it; and ordinary people whose lives were thrown into turmoil.”
One newly-released photo from the set sees Sir Kenneth in character speaking to members of the press during a public appearance, while in another, he walks arm in arm with Carrie Johnson, portrayed by Ophelia Lovibond.
Meanwhile, the drama will also feature Andrew Buchan as then-health secretary Matt Hancock.
Johnson has previously been portrayed on screen by Richard Goulding in Channel 4’s Brexit: The Uncivil War, Robbie Williams in his Can’t Stop Christmas music video, James Corden in a Saturday Night Live skit and Matt Lucas in a Great British Bake Off comedy sketch.
A release date for This England (previously announced as This Sceptred Isle) is yet to be revealed, though Sky has said it will debut on Sky Atlantic and NOW later in the year.