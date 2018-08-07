A seven-year-old boy has been found dead in a house fire in Deptford, south-east London, which is being treated as suspicious.

London Fire Brigade said six fire engines and approximately 35 firefighters were called to the fire on Adolphus Street, Deptford in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The service said: “Firefighters arrived to find a very severe fire inside the house. The ground floor was badly damaged by the blaze, as well as the whole of the first floor and the stairs from the ground to the first floor.

“Two women jumped from first floor level shortly before the first firefighters arrived at scene. They were both treated at the scene by firefighters and London Ambulance Service crews.