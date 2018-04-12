All Sections
    12/04/2018 07:01 BST

    Sustainable Sports Leggings That Look As Good As They'll Make You Feel

    Friendly to you and the planet.

    Adidas’ has joined the wave of sustainable sportswear collections, made with a conscious focus on the eco-credentials of the fabrics used.

    The fitnesswear giant’s latest collaboration is with yoga lifestyle brand Wanderlust and Parley, an environmental group. The brands have come together to create a 42-piece collection made from recycled materials including plastic found in the ocean.

    But as noted above, it’s not just Adidas who are rethinking their use of materials. We’ve found five pairs of sports tights that have sustainable credentials:

    • Graphic Prints
      Adidas x Wanderlust
      These high rise printed yoga tights, for £59.95, are a part of the Adidas and Wanderlust collaboration. The graphic design is intended to be reminiscent of the sea and these tights are made with recycled polyester to save resources and decrease emissions.
    • Skirt Combo
      Bam Bamboo Clothing
      Bam Bamboo skirt leggings, £44, are made from bamboo fabric that cuts out 97.5% of harmful UV rays i.e. perfect for exercising outdoors. Bamboo only needs rainwater to grow, so very little, if any, additional water is ever required and it is cut not uprooted, so is good for soil.
    • Bamboo Print
      Asquith
      These Asquith sport tights, £55, are made from bamboo and organic cotton in a family-run factory in Turkey in where employees are fairly treated.
    • The Dance Partner
      Teeki
      These Palm Springs tights, £50.72, by Teeki, are made in the US from recycled bottles and are fully biodegradable.
    • Sundried
      These Ruinette 2.0 Women's Leggings, £50, are made by Sundried, a brand that is audited by The Low Carbon Innovation Fund to ensure it minimises the carbon footprint throughout the full lifecycle of its clothing from design through to disposal.
