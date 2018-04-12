Sustainable Sports Leggings That Look As Good As They'll Make You Feel

Adidas’ has joined the wave of sustainable sportswear collections, made with a conscious focus on the eco-credentials of the fabrics used.

The fitnesswear giant’s latest collaboration is with yoga lifestyle brand Wanderlust and Parley, an environmental group. The brands have come together to create a 42-piece collection made from recycled materials including plastic found in the ocean.

But as noted above, it’s not just Adidas who are rethinking their use of materials. We’ve found five pairs of sports tights that have sustainable credentials: