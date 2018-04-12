Birmingham’s first outdoor-only preschool based in a park is preparing to open, in a bid to provide children with more opportunity to play in an open-air, natural learning environment.

Sutton Outdoor Preschool, which opens in May 2018, will cater for kids aged three to five. They will follow the early years curriculum while also being encouraged to climb trees, explore habitats and make rope swings. Founder of the pre-school, Elizabeth Leddy, has been a teacher for 20 years and says she has seen first-hand the benefits that outdoor learning has on young children.

“In the natural environment children are more engaged and motivated, there is more opportunity for physical development particularly gross motor skills,” she tells HuffPost UK. “There is always something new to explore or discover, the children develop problem solving skills and learn how to manage their own risks safely, there is time to relax, socialise and connect with the world around them.”