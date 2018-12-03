Suzanne Evans Quits Ukip Over Tommy Robinson And 'Attacks On Muslim Community'

Former Ukip leadership candidate Suzanne Evans has quit the party, criticising its “increasingly hostile and vicious focus on attacking the Muslim community”.

Evans, Ukip’s deputy chair between 2014 and 2017, said she was unwilling to “turn a blind eye” to attempts by leader Gerard Batten and far-right activist Tommy Robinson to orchestrate “a Momentum-style takeover” of the party – a reference to the Labour grassroots movement supporting Jeremy Corbyn.

“I joined Ukip because it was a Brexit party, and because I wanted a referendum on our EU membership,” she said in a statement posted on Facebook on Monday.

“I would never have joined UKIP as it stands today, obsessed as it is with becoming a successor to the BNP and the EDL, and putting an increasingly hostile and vicious focus on attacking the Muslim community en masse.”

Her resignation comes two weeks after Batten appointed Robinson – the founder of the far-right English Defence League – as an official adviser on grooming gangs and prisons, despite protests from within the party.

On Sunday, Batten survived a no-confidence vote by Ukip’s ruling National Executive Committee.