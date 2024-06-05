Sweating A Lot? These Common Foods And Drinks Could Be The Reason.

Adam Hester via Getty Images Even if it's iced, your coffee contains caffeine that isn't helping to cool you down.

Whether you’re outside in scorching temperatures or you’ve just finished an intense workout, there are lots of reasons why you may break a sweat. One culprit for extra perspiration that’s not talked about as much: the foods and drinks you’re consuming.

“Sweating after eating [or drinking] may look different for everyone, [but] it often occurs around the face, neck or forehead,” explained Yasi Ansari, a registered dietitian nutritionist and an Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics spokesperson. “People sweat to help cool the body down … It’s a way to help with temperature regulation.”

Though foods and beverages can affect each person differently, there are some that are more likely to trigger sweat glands than others. We talked to experts about edible ingredients that may increase your sweat or reduce it — and how to know when you should seek help for excessive sweating.

How do sweat glands relate to food?

We have 2 million to 4 million sweat glands throughout our bodies, and the majority are “eccrine glands,” according to the International Hyperhidrosis Society.

“The eccrine sweat glands [are] what make the water in sweat when our body is hot,” Dr. Dee Anna Glaser, a board-certified dermatologist and president of the International Hyperhidrosis Society, told HuffPost. “That sweat’s main goal is to cool down the body temperature by evaporating and releasing the heat.”

When you eat or drink things that increase body temperature or cause the body to work harder, this may stimulate the eccrine sweat glands and leave you feeling extra sweaty.

Ingredients that can cause sweating

Spicy Foods

From hot sauce to jalapeño peppers, there’s a compound in spicy foods called capsaicin that gives that extra “kick,” explained Amy Kimberlain, a registered dietitian and Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics spokesperson.

“Capsaicin binds to the nerve receptors, which transmit signals to our brain, and this translates as heat,” she said. “Our body then tries to cool itself,” and we sweat.

Glaser pointed out that people perceive the level of spice differently, which can affect if and how much they sweat.

“Some people find pretty mild peppers to be uncomfortably spicy for them, and others eat … ghost peppers and habaneros,” she said. “Each person has to understand that their body is unique and may have a different reaction to the … levels of heat.”

Temperature-hot foods and drinks

Kimberlain also noted that drinking a hot cup of coffee or eating a warm bowl of soup raises your body’s internal temperature. When your temperature increases, the eccrine glands release sweat that cools down your body when it evaporates, according to Mayo Clinic. (This is why drinking a hot beverage can actually help increase heat loss.)

Alcohol

Ever notice how some people’s faces get red and flushed after drinking beer, wine or cocktails? Alcohol causes your heart rate to increase and the blood vessels in your skin to widen.

“This … can cause the skin to flush and increase the body’s temperature initially, which can lead to more sweat,” Ansari explained. “As someone continues to drink and is not eating, this can also lead to lower blood sugars, which can … lead to nervousness, shakiness and sweating.”

Caffeine

Foods and drinks that contain caffeine (like coffee, black tea and energy drinks) stimulate your central nervous system, which activates the sweat glands, according to WebMD.

“If it’s … a hot cup of coffee, [the heat] too contributes to the increase in body temperature and can add to the release of sweat, [so it’s] a double whammy,” Kimberlain said.

Meat

“Meat sweats” is the theory that the digestion of high-protein meats (like steaks and barbecued meats) takes the body more time and energy to break down and therefore increases sweating, Ansari explained.

The term usually refers to when a significant amount of meat is consumed by people who may have a harder time digesting animal protein, Kimberlain added.

There’s no scientific confirmation as to why meat sweats happen, though, so more information is needed.

Ingredients that can reduce sweating

“Everything in our body is so integrated … . The best thing for you is to have a well-balanced diet,” Glaser recommended.

Another key way to decrease sweating: staying hydrated throughout the day.

“This helps to moderate your body temperature, [and then] your body does not feel the need to cool itself down with sweat,” Kimberlain said.

The U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine recommends about 15.5 cups of fluids for men and 11.5 cups for women daily. In addition to drinking water, you can boost your hydration by adding particular foods to your diet. For example, Kimberlain suggests eating fruits and veggies with high water content (like watermelon, cucumbers and lettuce).

Other foods that may reduce perspiration include plain yogurt, milk, cheese and other calcium-rich dairy products, which can help regulate your body temperature, according to Kimberlain. And foods that are high in fiber (whole grains, oats, fruits, veggies and beans) allow your body to digest quickly. (Your body then doesn’t have to work as hard and produce as much sweat.)

Because foods and drinks can affect people differently, Ansari said, it’s important to be aware of how foods affect you and limit your triggers

When should you get help?

Though it’s not uncommon to sweat after eating a hot pepper or drinking hot coffee, how do you know when it’s a sign of something more serious?

“[For] your average person who’s sweating a lot when they eat hot, spicy foods, [the sweat is] going to be on both sides,” like both hands, both underarms, both sides of the forehead, Glaser explained. “If someone’s really sweating on just one side, they should see a doctor.”

Gustatory sweating (also called Frey’s syndrome) can cause someone to excessively sweat on one side of the face when they eat (or even just think about eating) any food. It’s often related to trauma or surgery of the jaw or face and can cause the nerves to get mixed up, Glaser said.

If you’re over the age of 30 and notice a drastic change in the amount or frequency you sweat, she advises seeking medical care. There are lots of other causes of excessive sweating, which a doctor can help you diagnose or rule out, such as lung and heart problems, diabetes, thyroid disease, some kinds of cancer and certain medications.