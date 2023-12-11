Swifties React To Elon Musk Warning Taylor Swift Of 'Popularity Decline'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Fans of Taylor Swift ― singer/songwriter, pop megastar and Time magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year ― are reminding Elon Musk that there are a few key differences between Swift and himself.

Last week, Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla, congratulated Swift on being named Person of the Year, before offering a word of caution.

“Some risk of popularity decline after this award,” Musk posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. “I speak from experience lol.”

X users were happy to point out some of the contrasts between Musk and Swift.

“Elon Musk try not to make everything about himself challenge,” one user posted.

Another user wrote: “He could’ve just [said] congratulations and move on. No one asked for his advice/opinion thou.”

“People actually like taylor so i don’t think that’ll be a problem elon,” another user posted.

“Taylor has been dealing with fame before Elon became famous,” someone else wrote. “So that advice is not needed.”

