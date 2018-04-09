Donald Trump To Make A Decision On Response To Suspected Syrian Chemical Attack 'In Next 24 To 48 hours'

Donald Trump has said he’ll make a decision on the US response to the “heinous attack” in Syria in the next 24 to 48 hours.

On Monday, the US President condemned a suspected chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held town in Syria that at least 42 people.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, Trump said he was talking to military leaders and would decide who was responsible for the attack, listing Russia, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government or Iran as possible perpetrators.

Trump said on Sunday after initial reports of an attack that there would be a “big price to pay”.

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said he would not rule out military action such as air strikes if blame was proven.

“I don’t rule out anything right now,” he told reporters in Washington.