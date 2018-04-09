Donald Trump To Make A Decision On Response To Suspected Syrian Chemical Attack 'In Next 24 To 48 hours'

Donald Trump has said he’ll make a decision on the US response to the “heinous attack” in Syria in the next 24 to 48 hours.
On Monday, the US President condemned a suspected chemical weapons attack on a rebel-held town in Syria that at least 42 people.
Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, Trump said he was talking to military leaders and would decide who was responsible for the attack, listing Russia, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government or Iran as possible perpetrators.
Trump said on Sunday after initial reports of an attack that there would be a “big price to pay”.
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said he would not rule out military action such as air strikes if blame was proven.
“I don’t rule out anything right now,” he told reporters in Washington.
In a day of fast-moving international diplomacy, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson spoke to his American counterpart, acting US Secretary of State John Sullivan, about the situation, with both agreeing that based on reports from the media and on the ground the attack “bore hallmarks of previous chemical weapons attacks by the Assad regime”.
“They reiterated their commitment to standing up for the Chemical Weapons Convention and to ensuring that those responsible for this horrific attack are held to account,” a Foreign Office spokesman said.
Earlier, Theresa May hinted the UK would be prepared to take part in military action against the Assad regime, with the prime minister saying “initial reports” suggested the attack was another example of the “brutality” of the Syrian regime.
Asked if she was considering direct British military action in response, May told a press conference in Copenhagen the UK and its allies were discussing “what action is necessary”.
“We are very clear, if this is a chemical weapon attack of the sort it appears to be from the regime, we want to to ensure those responsible are held to account,” she said.
