REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir Members of the Civil Defence, also known as the 'White Helmets', are seen inspecting the damage at a Roman ruin site in Daraa, Syria December 23, 2017.

The Israeli military has evacuated 800 members of the White Helmets and their families from a Syrian border area to Jordan.

The civil defence volunteers had been stranded in the border area with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights following the latest Syrian government offensive in southwestern Syria.

Jordan confirmed that 800 Syrian citizens have entered its territory to be resettled in Western countries including the UK.

The Israeli military said the overnight operation was an “exceptional humanitarian gesture” done at the request of the United States and its European allies due to “an immediate threat to the (Syrians’) lives”.

The military said its actions did not reflect a change to Israel’s non-intervention policy in Syria’s war, now in its eighth year, where all the warring parties are considered hostile.