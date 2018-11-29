British G4S Contractor Killed In Taliban Attack In Afghanistan

Five G4S employees, including one Briton and four Afghan nationals, have been killed in a Taliban attack on a compound in Kabul on Wednesday, the company said.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm that five of our employees were killed and 32 were injured, five of them seriously, in an unprovoked, criminal attack on one of our compounds in Kabul on 28 November 2018,” G4S said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

An interior ministry official said an unknown number of gunmen had entered the compound after a car bomb exploded near the facility on the main road leading out of Kabul towards eastern Afghanistan.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack. The insurgents’ main spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the attack had caused heavy casualties and had been launched in retaliation for casualties caused by security forces in the southern provinces of Helmand and Kandahar.

Efforts to open talks with the insurgents have picked up following the appointment of US special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad earlier this year, but the violence that kills thousands every year has continued.