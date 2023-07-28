Elon Musk Reacts As Ex-Wife Talulah Riley Announces Engagement To An Unexpected Love Actually Star

It's love, actually. David M. Benett via Getty Images

The duo have been dating for two years and Talulah, who married Elon twice before they split for good 2016, announced the happy news on Twitter.

While Thomas will forever be 15 years old in our heads, the actor is now 33 and Talulah is 37.

“Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!” the English actress wrote alongside a snap of the happy couple.

Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged! pic.twitter.com/NipyXtsDV0 — Talulah Riley (@TalulahRiley) July 27, 2023

Talulah’s ex-husband didn’t waste any time in congratulating the pair:

Congratulations! ♥️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 27, 2023

Talulah and Elon began dating back in 2008 and married two years later.

They then called it quits and divorced in 2012, before getting back together – and getting hitched again – in 2013.

By 2016, it was over – and for good this time.

It seems they remained on good terms, though. Legal documents relating to the tech entrepreneur’s takeover of the recently-renamed X (aka Twitter) revealed they were still texting each other in March 2022.

Talulah Riley and Elon Musk at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party David Livingston via Getty Images

“Or can you buy Twitter and make it radically free-speech?” reads one of the messages Talulah sent her ex shortly just weeks before he initiated his acquisition. “So much stupidity comes from Twitter xx.”

Talulah met Thomas when they were playing real-life couple Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren in the 2021 limited series Pistol.

Dating rumours started circulating shortly after filming wrapped and the duo hinted at their relationship in March 2022 as they hit the red carpet at a BAFTA Gala Dinner together.

They then went Instagram official in June of the same year.

Thomas Brodie Sangster and Talulah Riley made their red carpet debut in March last year Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Thomas shot to fame as Sam in Love Actually before going on to star in shows such as Game Of Thrones and The Queen’s Gambit, with the latter landing him an Emmy nomination.