Taron Egerton on stage during the press night of Cock earlier this month

Taron Egerton has been forced to take a break from his new play Cock after testing positive for Covid.

The Golden Globe winner is currently treading the boards with Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey in a revival of the Mike Bartlett play.

However, on Wednesday night it was confirmed that Taron would be absent from the play for the next few performances after contracting coronavirus. In his absence, his understudy will be stepping in.

A statement from producers confirmed: “Taron Egerton has unfortunately tested positive for Covid. In accordance with the production’s health and safety protocols, he will now isolate and we expect Taron to return to the show next week.

“The character of M will be played by Joel Harper-Jackson.”

Cock began previews at the beginning of this month, with Taron collapsing five minutes before the end of the play on opening night.

“I’ve decided to put a positive spin on it and I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn’t handle it and checked out,” he joked at the time.

Jonathan Bailey and Taron Egerton pictured on stage

Alongside Taron and Jonathan, Cock stars Quadrophenia’s Phil Daniels and Jade Anouka, best known for her role in the BBC adaptation of His Dark Materials.

Originally debuting in 2009, the Mike Bartlett plays centres around a man who begins to question his sexuality after falling in love with a woman he meets on his commute, having previously identified as gay.