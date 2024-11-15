Here's The Full List Of Stars Taking Part In Taskmaster's New Year Special

Taskmaster Channel 4

If you’re feeling sad about the latest season of Taskmaster being over already, you can at least take solace in the fact that the line-up for the comedy show’s New Year special has already been confirmed.

While Taskmaster usually sees a team of comedians going head-to-head in a series of increasingly-ridiculous challenges, producers tend to cast a wider net when they’re looking for contestants for its one-off specials.

On Thursday evening, the five stars competing in the brand new New Year special were announced, and we’re happy to report it’s as eclectic a bunch as always.

Being put through their paces this time around are money-saving expert Martin Lewis, TV legend Sue Johnston and All Saints singer Mel Blatt.

Completing the round-up are former England goalkeeper David James, science presenter and Maths genius Hannah Fry.

Watch a short teaser on Instagram below:

As always, host Greg Davies will be joined by his right-hand man Alex Horne to keep the celebrities on track.

Until then, there’s always the junior version of the show to keep us entertained, which launched last week with new hosts Rose Matafeo and Mike Wozniak.

The show features young contestants between the ages of nine and 11 being tasked with more child-friendly challenges than appear on the regular version of the show.

Junior Taskmaster airs on Friday nights at 8pm on Channel 4, with more information about the regular New Year special coming in the next few weeks.

Taskmaster has also been commissioned by Channel 4 for at least two more seasons of the regular format viewers have grown to know and love.