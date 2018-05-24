Taxes Must Rise By £2,000 Per Household Or NHS Will Worsen, Experts Warn

Taxes must rise by as much as £2,000 per household over the next 15 years to tackle the ongoing NHS crisis or services will suffer, experts have warned.

A report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) concludes that with the UK’s older population growing rapidly, along with the numbers suffering chronic health problems, and a growing pay and drugs bill, demands on the health service will only increase.

The study, released on Thursday, also states the health service will need a spending increase of 3.3% every year for the next decade and a half if it is to continue to keep providing the level of service it does today.

To make even moderate improvements, annual rises of nearer 4% would be required in the medium term, and 5% in the short term, to make a dent in waiting times and under-funding in mental health.

Added to this, the cost of adult social care - which local councils say is already at crisis point - is also set to creep up, taking the total cost of health spending to between 2% and 3% of the national income.

The IFS say should the government choose to tackle such pressures, taxes would have to rise by between 1.6 and 2.6% of GDP – equivalent to between £1,200 and £2,000 per household.