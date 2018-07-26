A taxi driver is being hunted by police after he was caught on camera dragging an unconscious passenger from the car and leaving him in the middle of the road.

City of London Police have issued CCTV footage of the incident, which happened just after 6am on May 16.

It shows a man being pulled from the back seat by his feet and hitting his head, before the driver gets back into the taxi and drives off.

The man was found 15 minutes later by an off-duty police officer and the taxi reappeared shortly afterwards.

Although the driver spoke to the officer, he did not mention the victim had been in his vehicle.

The London Ambulance Service were called and the man was taken to hospital.