Taylor Lautner Has Perfect Response To Those Who Claim He 'Did Not Age Well'

Taylor Lautner has a refreshing outlook when it comes to online scorn regarding his appearance.

On Tuesday, the Twilight actor acknowledged Mental Health Awareness Month in a short Instagram video, in which he addressed a series of disparaging remarks made on social media following a recent televised interview he did with his wife, Tay Dome Lautner.

The comments, some of which he shared in the clip, were nothing less than brutal.

“He did not age well goodness,” wrote one person.

Added another: “The guy looks like old broccoli.”

Taylor – who, for the record, is 31 – said such remarks “really would have got under my skin” earlier in his career, adding: “It would have caused me to want to just go in a hole and not go outside.”

These days, however, he’s continuing to learn to look beyond such petty, mean-spirited commentary.

“You find value where you put it, and if you put your value in what other people think of you, that’s how you’re going to feel,” he explained. “But if you put your value in you knowing who you are, what’s important to you, what you love – that kind of stuff won’t get to you.”

Taylor went on to acknowledge having been hurt by the comments but said such criticisms no longer “make me question who I am”.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the post had received more than 108,000 likes and a plethora of comments. Among those to praise Taylor was former Bachelor star Clayton Echard, who has been outspoken about his own experiences with body dysmorphia disorder.

“You sharing will help others understand the power of their words and maybe next time, they’ll reconsider before they hit send,” Clayton wrote. “Proud of you, brother.”

Taylor’s wife Tay, who co-hosts The Squeeze podcast with her husband, simply noted: “God I love you.”

Ultimately, Taylor hopes those who relate to his situation will feel encouraged to “spread love and positivity” rather than animosity.

“Think about and remember where you put your value in life, and also, just be nice,” he said in the latter moments of the video. “It’s not that difficult.”