Taylor Swift Sums Up Eras Tour With Emotional 'Red' Lyric

via Associated Press

Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, which began on 17 March 2023, has finally ended ― it finished on the 8 December this year.

Taylor became emotional before her final song in Vancouver, telling fans “The way you care about this tour – it is unparalleled.”

“The lasting legacy of this tour is that you have created such a space of joy and togetherness and love, and I couldn’t be more proud of you,” she added at the time, saying: “It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I have ever done in my entire life.”

But we haven’t heard much from the pop star post-finale ― until now.

In a recent Instagram post, the pop star ― who turns 35 today ― shared photos of the long-running tour alongside the lyrics: “It was rare. / I was there. / I remember it.”

Taylor, who disabled comments on the post, included lyrics from her song All Too Well (from the album Red) in the caption.

The lyric choice is pretty apt ― the record-breaking Eras run, which NME says raked in over $2 billion in ticket sales, does indeed seem “rare.”

The show’s elaborate outfits (which are changed often throughout each show), friendship bracelets, endless celeb appearances, and worldwide reach are pretty unforgettable too.

So it’s no wonder Taylor isn’t the only one affected by the end of the Eras run.

The artist’s bassist, Amos Heller, shared his own tribute to the tour.

“No more walking into a ringing stadium feeling like a gladiator. No more screaming lyrics with a perfect stranger who’s now your best friend,” he shared on Instagram.

“I’ve emerged changed. As a player, performer, person, partner. Backstage after the final curtain I let myself sink to my knees for a bit, before laying on the floor,” he added.

He’s not alone.