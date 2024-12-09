This Is How Taylor Swift Brought Her Epic Eras Tour To An Emotional End

Taylor Swift on stage in Vancouver on Sunday night Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

After two years, 149 shows, 50 cities and who even knows how many sequins, Taylor Swift has brought the curtain down on her record-breaking Eras Tour.

On Sunday night, Taylor performed the final show of her career-spanning mammoth world jaunt in Vancouver, and it’s fair to say that it was an emotional night.

While fans had long speculated about a surprise announcement on the final Eras Tour show, the concert pretty much went ahead as usual.

For her final “surprise songs”, Taylor performed a medley of A Place in This World and New Romantics, before going into a mash-up of three tunes Long Live, New Year’s Day and The Manuscript.

As usual, she then dove under the stage and launched into the Midnights section of the show.

Following her final rendition of Karma, Taylor and her dancers became tearful as they embraced on stage, with the Grammy winner declaring: “Thank you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date, my beloved Eras Tour.”

📹 | Taylor speaking to the crowd for the final time #VancouverTSTheErasTour



“I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date. My beloved Eras Tour.”



pic.twitter.com/x8uf5jQhuS — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) December 9, 2024

The show featured hits from across Taylor’s 18-year music career, including a section that was added halfway through the tour, made up of songs from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.