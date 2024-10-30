Hugh Grant Gets Very Honest About His Night At The Eras Tour

Hugh Grant and Taylor Swift Kym Illman/Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Hugh Grant has lifted the lid on his enviable night at the Eras Tour over the summer.

Back in June, the Bafta winner made headlines when he revealed he’d taken his wife and daughter with him to Taylor Swift’s sold-out show at Wembley Stadium, where even the supposed “grumpiest” man in Hollywood conceded he’d had a good time in the VIP section.

His post on X about the concert even sparked a reply from the singer (and apparent “Hugh Grant stan”) herself, which the Love Actually star was asked about during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week.

“It was no hardship, I’m mad about Taylor,” Hugh enthused, before Jimmy pointed out a section of the Heretic actor’s post which suggested he and the Grammy winner’s boyfriend Travis Kelce had enjoyed one or two tequila shots together.

“So many shots!” Hugh confirmed. “With him and his friends. I don’t know who they were, I don’t know what was happening. But I do know that I got to the stage where I could… shake it off.”

Jimmy also flashed up an image of Hugh in the VIP wearing ear-plugs, to which he insisted: “That’s [during] the warm-up band!”

Watch Hugh Grant’s full interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live below: