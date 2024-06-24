People Can't Get Enough Of These Clips Of Fleabag Stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge And Andrew Scott At The Eras Tour

Andrew Scott and Phoebe Waller-Bridge enjoying themselves at Taylor Swift's Eras tour X/Hermochi

Videos of Fleabag actors Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott enjoying Taylor Swift’s concert in London over the weekend are being shared far and wide.

However, there’s one clip in particular that’s really caught people’s attention.

Footage taken from Sunday night’s gig shows Andrew and Phoebe enjoying themselves in the VIP tent during Taylor’s rendition of Love Story, with the Indiana Jones star seen enthusiastically waving her hands in the air and dancing to the song.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott at Taylor Swift’s ‘THE ERAS TOUR’ in London. pic.twitter.com/EVvv0qOE5H — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 23, 2024

Our favourite clip from the night, though, came when Andrew and Phoebe apparently thought they’d pop to the bar before the 1989 section – only to be greeted by those iconic opening bars of Style.

And what happened next was extremely relatable, with the clip already racking up half a million views on X (formerly Twitter)…

🚨| Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott running back to the VIP tent when "Style" starts playing at yesterday's show! #LondonTSTheErasTour



pic.twitter.com/8q1i7FVaqP — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) June 24, 2024

this is the realest thing ive ever seen like you hear the style intro and you know you’re about to witness pop perfection pic.twitter.com/KYIWlpWLVD — katia (@thealcchemy) June 24, 2024

Not Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott immediately running back to the tent for Style 💀😭😂 pic.twitter.com/Jr1XS5q6Lg — 💌|🇵🇸 (@savahannaISme) June 24, 2024

Hahaha! Best reaction 😂 — A 🍿 (@Popcorrrrnn) June 24, 2024

The correct reaction to Style pic.twitter.com/28P9tg9ebI — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) June 24, 2024

andrew scott dragging phoebe walker-bridge back once he hears the opening bars of style is so valid pic.twitter.com/dKhAiKn1Od — lucy ford 🍊 (@lucyj_ford) June 24, 2024

andrew and pheobe running back to the tent because they heard first seconds of style is so real pic.twitter.com/YvrXPq2Dn5 — ivy (suspended version) (@ohhhhhherewegoo) June 24, 2024

i’ve watched this like eight times 😭 he really said we are NOT missing style pic.twitter.com/wjUcuP2Xt1 — julie (@abbylockhartmd) June 24, 2024

Later in the set, the duo were also seen dancing to Taylor’s performance of Shake It Off.

“Taylor’s new album is sensational! I texted her yesterday to say how amazing it is,” he said. “I think she is just a force of nature, just an extraordinary human, and this album is really, really amazing.”