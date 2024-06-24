People Can't Get Enough Of These Clips Of Fleabag Stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge And Andrew Scott At The Eras Tour

Videos of Fleabag actors Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott enjoying Taylor Swift’s concert in London over the weekend are being shared far and wide.
However, there’s one clip in particular that’s really caught people’s attention.
The former co-stars were among the numerous celebrities spotted at Taylor’s first London dates on her ongoing Eras tour, with Paul McCartney, Tom Cruise, Cate Blanchett, Nicola Coughlan, Zawe Ashton, Hugh Grant, Keir Starmer and even Prince William also in the audience of the sold-out shows.
Footage taken from Sunday night’s gig shows Andrew and Phoebe enjoying themselves in the VIP tent during Taylor’s rendition of Love Story, with the Indiana Jones star seen enthusiastically waving her hands in the air and dancing to the song.
Our favourite clip from the night, though, came when Andrew and Phoebe apparently thought they’d pop to the bar before the 1989 section – only to be greeted by those iconic opening bars of Style.
And what happened next was extremely relatable, with the clip already racking up half a million views on X (formerly Twitter)…
Later in the set, the duo were also seen dancing to Taylor’s performance of Shake It Off.
Last month, Andrew spoke about his friendship with the 14-time Grammy winner, following the release of her latest album The Tortured Poets Department.
“Taylor’s new album is sensational! I texted her yesterday to say how amazing it is,” he said. “I think she is just a force of nature, just an extraordinary human, and this album is really, really amazing.”
Interestingly, when Taylor first announced the name of her most recent album, many fans thought it could have been inspired by a group chat that her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn was in with both Andrew and Paul Mescal.