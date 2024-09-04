Here's How Taylor Swift Changes Outfit So Quickly, And It's Genius

Taylor Swift on stage in London earlier in the summer via Associated Press

Tour life is far from glamorous.

Clothes are no less a part of that planning.

From the complex layers of tights that create her famously shiny legs to the 16 (yep, 16) outfit changes she performs in each show, the star and her team plan every single detail down to the last second.

But how can she transform so quickly? After all, most of her outfit changes take less than two minutes.

Taylor Swift and her team have been pretty quiet on the topic

She hasn’t officially explained what’s really going on between looks, but fans have caught glimpses of quick changes from the sidelines of the stage.

A fan shared a TikTok of the star falling off the stage while singing Midnight Rain, she landed in the arms of her stage crew and quickly switched ’fits behind a cluster of umbrellas.

Meanwhile, another stage-side Swiftie caught the star adjusting her dress while the stage lights were dimmed, using cleverly placed zips and buttons to transform the garment, RuPaul’s Drag Race-reveal-style.

The changes are also sometimes done on-stage as a part of the show, as London fans who got to see Travis Kelce’s cameo will know.

Insider acting site Backstage says that quick changes can be achieved through a mixture of tricks, including Velcro, snap clasps and magnets for tear-off or reversible clothes, layers, “connected costumes,” which look like multiple items of clothing but are really just one and props like umbrellas or smoke.

Then, there’s good ol’ fashioned stage hand help and practice. The Tortured Poet’s Department singer may use a combination of many of these methods.

Let’s hope she’s careful with them during those speedy switch-ups, though.

Speaking to NewsWire, costume designer Nigel Shaw, who works on lots of travelling musicals, said: “If each dress was, say, $15,000, then they’re not going to make four versions of it.”