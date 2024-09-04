Travis Kelce's Team Takes Legal Action Over 'Fabricated' Document Suggesting Taylor Swift Romance Is A PR Stunt

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift pictured together in January via Associated Press

NFL star Travis Kelce’s team is taking legal action over a supposed “leaked” contract suggesting his relationship with Taylor Swift is a PR arrangement.

Travis and Taylor began dating last year following her split from The 1975 singer Matty Healy, and have since made several public appearances together, including at her Eras Tour and at the Super Bowl, where his team came out on top earlier this year.

However, an alleged legal document from Travis’ PR firm Full Scope that was recently shared online claimed the pair were planning to announce they had split at the end of this month, and included proposed wording for the announcement.

His PR team has now denied the validity of the document, insisting to the Daily Mail it is “entirely false and fabricated” and “not created, issued or authorised by this agency”.

They added: “We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents.”

Images of the document appear to be Snapchat screenshots, and were widely circulated on Reddit earlier this week.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift share a kiss at the Super Bowl in February via Associated Press

Taylor first spoke publicly about her relationship with Travis in an interview with Time magazine last year.

She explained: “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that.

“So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

The 14-time Grammy winner continued: “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care.