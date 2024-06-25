Taylor Swift Reveals How She Really Feels About Travis Kelce's Surprise Eras Tour Cameo

Taylor Swift on stage last month JULIEN DE ROSA via Getty Images

It’s fair to say that Taylor Swift’s first weekend in London on her mammoth Eras tour was a bit of an eventful one.

One surprise moment during the show came on Sunday night, when Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce made a low-key cameo during one memorable part of the concert.

As you’re probably aware by now, Taylor’s tour is divided into different sections, each of which centres around one of her albums.

During the part of the show devoted to The Tortured Poets Department, the I Knew You Were Trouble singer pantomimes sleep-walking while two of her male dancers change her outfit for a performance of I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.

A very dapper Travis put in an impromptu appearance at the Eras tour Gareth Cattermole/TAS24 via Getty Images

However, Sunday night featured an extra addition, with Travis donning a top hat and tails to help out during this memorable part of the show.

“I’m still cracking up/swooning over [Travis’] Eras Tour debut,” Taylor wrote on Instagram on Monday evening, alongside a picture of the NFL star on stage with her. “Never going to forget these shows.”

Elsewhere in the post, she wrote: “Wembley Stadium round one was so surreal. Looking out into crowds of 90,000 fans each night and hearing that VOLUME… Those were some of the loudest crowds I’ve ever heard.”

Taylor will now take the Eras tour across more of Europe, with concerts scheduled in Ireland, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Austria in the next few weeks.

