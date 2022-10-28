Taylor Swift Recalls 'Nightmare' Film Audition Alongside Eddie Redmayne

Taylor Swift on The Graham Norton Show Matt Crossick via PA Wire/PA Images

Taylor Swift has recounted a “nightmare” audition she had for the film adaption of Les Miserables opposite Eddie Redmayne.

The singer spoke about the screen test for Tom Hooper’s 2012 version of the musical as she appeared alongside Eddie on Friday’s edition of The Graham Norton Show.

Taylor, who did ultimately not land a part in the film, joked the audition became hellish after she was made to look “like death”.

She recalled: “Basically I was up for two roles – I had the look of Cosette and the range vocally of Eponine, so it was established I was there for a good time but not for a long time, I wasn’t going to get the role.

“But they asked if I would like to go to London to do a screen test with Eddie, who is one of my favourite actors, and I thought ‘This isn’t an experience I am going to get again in my life’, so I said yes.

“When I got there they put me in full 19th century street urchin costume and told me they were going to paint my teeth brown and I was like, ‘You are going to do that after I meet Eddie Redmayne, right?’

“But no, they made me look like death and it became a nightmare. When I met Eddie I didn’t open my mouth to speak!”

Bono, Taylor Swift, Eddie Redmayne and Alex Scott during filming for The Graham Norton Show Matt Crossick via PA Wire/PA Images

Eddie, who was cast to play Marius Pontmercy in Les Miserables added: “I thought we would just be singing off each other – I didn’t know we would be in each other’s arms.

“My overriding memory of it is that I had had pizza and garlic dough balls beforehand and all I could think about was my garlic breath while Taylor was dying in my arms and I was trying to show emotion.”

I’d Do Anything star Samantha Barks ultimately landed the role of Eponine in the film, with Hollywood star Anne Hathaway playing Fantine and Mamma Mia! actress Amanda Seyfried playing Cosette alongside Hugh Jackman’s Jean Valjean.

