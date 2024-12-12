Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez on stage together in 2018 Christopher Polk via Getty Images

Selena Gomez had a flood of celebrities in her mentions after announcing her engagement on Wednesday – with one obvious stand-out.

The Only Murders On The Building star announced her engagement to music producer Benny Blanco on Instagram, writing: “Forever begins now.”

Advertisement

Our favourite of the lot, though, came from Taylor Swift, Selena’s BFF.

The Anti-Hero singer wrote simply: “Yes I will be the flower girl.”

🚨| Taylor Swift reacting to Selena Gomez’s engagement post:



yes I will be the flower girl pic.twitter.com/DpKVZqozJe — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) December 12, 2024

Meanwhile, Benny himself also stopped by the comments section, where he wrote: “Hey wait… that’s my wife.”

Advertisement

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez at the Emmys in September via Associated Press

Selena and Taylor’s friendship goes back almost two decades, after they met while they were both dating members of the Jonas Brothers in 2008.

Taylor told WSJ in 2020: “There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don’t say that in a basic way. I knew from when I met her I would always have her back.

Advertisement

“In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

Selena added: “There’s so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don’t know about because we don’t necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do.

“She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected. Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family.

Advertisement

“It’s been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don’t agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything.”