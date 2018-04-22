A stalker who broke into Taylor Swift’s New York townhouse has been arrested, the NYPD have confirmed. According to reports, Roger Alvarado climbed up a ladder and smashed a window to gain entry into the property before taking a shower and having a nap.

PA Wire/PA Images

The Associated Press have confirmed police found the 22-year-old asleep in the ‘Shake It Off’ singer’s home on Friday (20 April). In a statement the NYPD says that they responded to a report of a burglary at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday. “During their investigation, responding officers saw a ladder and a broken window at the location. They found the perpetrator asleep inside the apartment and affected an arrest.” Alvarado – who comes from Florida – was arrested on charges of stalking, burglary, criminal mischief and trespassing.

Taylor Hill via Getty Images

He was previously arrested at the same address earlier this year and charged with breaking the front door down with a shovel. Taylor was not at the Manhattan home on either occasion. It’s the third time this month that someone has attempted to get close to the star. In another incident, a man wearing gloves and a mask was arrested outside of the 28-year-old singer’s Beverly Hills home on suspicion of stalking. A search of the man’s car uncovered a knife, rope and ammunition. A man arrested for stalking Swift back in 2016 was sentenced to 10 years probation and will be GPS-monitored for a year.