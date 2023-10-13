Taylor Swift Pops Up At Another Of Travis Kelce's American Football Games With His Mum

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce before the game Thursday between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire via Getty Images

Taylor Swift was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

She was photographed in the crowd with rumoured boyfriend Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna, in a luxury suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Denver Broncos during Week 6 of the NFL regular season. RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images via Getty Images

It's the third Chiefs game Swift has attended to support Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Chiefs. Jamie Squire via Getty Images

It’s third time the Grammy winner has attended a Chiefs game to support her rumored beau, who plays as a tight end for the Super Bowl champs.

Travis was deemed able to play on Thursday despite experiencing an ankle injury from last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Earlier in the day, the Chiefs’ injury report listed Travis’ playing status as “questionable” after he limped off the field at that game, but he also returned for the second half and scored a touchdown.

Taylor’s fans have been mostly ecstatic about tuning in to Chiefs games in hopes of catching a glimpse of the singer.

She first showed up to support Travis in late September, watching the action on the field from a suite with his mother, after which the two were seen leaving the stadium together.

Following this, she attended a second game with a host of her A-list friends, including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

The NFL has leaned into Taylor’s appearances at games, punning her songs during an intro to a game and having cameras pan to her while she’s watching with other fans.

Last week, Travis admitted he thinks that the NFL might be “overdoing it a little bit” when it comes to playing up to his rumoured relationship with Taylor.