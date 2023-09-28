What Happens When Kids Learn To Manifest? Roxie Nafousi Is Finding Out

Two daily practices she recommends to help children build confidence

1. Using affirmations

Encourage your children to repeat positive affirmations every day. You could do them together, or find a place in the house where you have them written down for them to repeat, such as on the bathroom mirror or perhaps on a chalk board on the wall.

Each day, or week, you could change the affirmation. Affirmations such as “I am perfect just as I am” or “I am proud of who I am” or “I am strong” are lovely ones to use. There are lots more examples in the book.

2. Asking: what are they proud of?

At the end of each day, ask your children what they are proud of themselves for doing that day. You can always help them if they are struggling to think of something.

It could be that they overcame something they were struggling with, that they did something kind for someone else, or that they completed a task.