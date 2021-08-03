Members of Team GB’s Olympic swimming team have returned home to an emotional reunion with their families. Adam Peaty and Tom Dean were among those to touch down at Heathrow Airport on Monday evening sporting their medals following their success at the 2020 Tokyo Games. The pair signed autographs and posed for photographs before they and their fellow Olympians headed to a press conference where they were surprised with a welcome from family members. Adam, 26, was greeted with his 10-month-old son George in an emotional reunion.

Karl Bridgeman via Getty Images Adam Peaty kisses his wife Eirianedd Munro whilst holding their son George-Anderson Peaty at Heathrow Hotel on August 02, 2021 in London, England.

“I cried,” he told PA. “For anyone that spends any time away from their kids for more than a week or more than a day, it’s obviously been emotional. “But coming away with everything we’ve worked for as a family and as a team, it’s great to see that pay off and it’s a moment I’ll remember for the rest of my life.” The swimmer – who won two golds and a silver in Tokyo, including retaining his men’s 100-metre breaststroke title – said he plans to take a break, adding: “I’ll come back with a lot more fury and a lot more fire.

Karl Bridgeman via Getty Images Adam Peaty, James Guy, Tom Dean and Jacob Peters arriving at Sheraton Heathrow Hotel on August 02, 2021.

“If I’ve got that and I’ve got my fitness, technique and everything that makes me happy, I think I’ll be more dangerous than ever.” Olympic debutant Tom, 21, who was a breakout star at the Games with golds in the individual and relay 200-metre freestyle events, was reunited with his family and girlfriend at the hotel, where he placed a gold medal on her.

Karl Bridgeman via Getty Images Tom Dean hugs his mother Jacquie Hughes.

Speaking before he left with family members to go to a homecoming celebration in Maidenhead, Berkshire, he said it was “very special” to be a part of the Olympics during a time “where we saw how strong the team really was”. Tom’s mother Jacquie Hughes told PA: “It’s the first time we’ve seen him for a couple of months so even just seeing him is amazing.” She said when Tom was reunited with his relatives, he hugged and kissed them, saying “this is for you”. Ms Hughes added: “We’ve got a meal ready for him at home. He’s got some jerk chicken and rice and salmon and salad. He’ll want to see his dogs.”

Karl Bridgeman via Getty Images Tom Dean poses with his family.

James Guy, 25, who won three gold medals at this year’s Olympics, told PA that he could not wait to return to being a “normal boy” on his return from the Olympics. When asked the first thing he will do when getting back to his family, James answered: “Probably have a curry.” He said: “That’s one thing I’ve really missed, is having home food and home comforts. It’s just great to get back home and I’m going to have some great food in Bath.”

Karl Bridgeman via Getty Images James Guy hugs his father Andrew Guy.